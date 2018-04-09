9 April 2018

Nigeria: Group Says Adamawa Citizens in Tune With Bindow

By Kabir Anwar

Yola — The recent commitment of the Adamawa State Governor, Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla Bindow, to give priority attention to empowerment in 2018 has received commendation from various stakeholders in the state.

Chairman of Development Watchdog Concept (DWC), Alhaji Abubakar Sokoto Abu Abuja, in a statement yesterday, recalled that Gov. Bindow gave this assurance recently while signing the 2018 budget of N177.9bn at a ceremony in the Government House, Yola.

Abuja said citizens of Adamawa had also noted with satisfaction the "logical step taken by the Adamawa State Government in the last two and a half years as attested to by President Muhammadu Buhari to demonstrate that transparency, fiscal responsibility, accountability and timely delivery of strategic goods and services to develop the state and enhance the confidence of its people is a viable template to fighting corruption."

He said a cross section of Adamawa residents had also observed that team work, cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature, respect and compliance with fiscal and procurement laws, institutional reforms to improve efficiency and the drive to achieve value for money as demonstrated by the administration were worthy of note.

He cited the example of the recently pardoned 37 prisoners serving various jail terms in the state as a worthy initiative and recommended same for other states.

