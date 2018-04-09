Egypt: Tripartite Meeting Among Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt Concluded

Addis Ababa April 06/2018 The tripartite meeting on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) among Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan concluded, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was held in Khartoum after a meeting with Presidents Omer al-Bashir, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the then Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn on the sidelines of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa on 29 January.

In a press release it sent to ENA today, the Foreign and Water Resource Ministers of the respective countries have concluded their meeting on how to implement the principles set by the three leaders in Addis Ababa.

Accordingly, the ministers agreed to execute the establishment of infrastructural development fund to connect through investment and transport networks.

Moreover, the ministers also reportedly agreed on some issues of GERD, and their discussion was held in a spirit of mutual trust and transparency.

The tripartite meeting will be continued to resolve any remaining issues related to the dam, it was indicated.

The leaders have set direction to establish infrastructure development fund that connects the countries through road and railway to make them benefit from trade and investment.

In line with this the leaders also agreed to provide resolution to unresolved issued related to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.