6 April 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Two Car Bomb Explosions Kill 6, Wound Several in Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least six people are reported to have been killed, and several wounded in a pair of suicide car bombings in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital on Friday.

The first explosion occurred at an army checkpoint on the airport road leading to Mogadishu's Aden Abdulle International Airport, killing a bomber and injuring 2 soldiers.

The car bomb exploded shortly after it was stopped by the Intelligence soldiers manning the checkpoint, according to the eyewitnesses.

About an hour later, a 2nd car bomb went off at Seypiano area, near busy Benadir junction after soldiers stopped the vehicle, firing on it as it tried to pass through a checkpoint.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Somalia

Security Seizes Nearly U.S.$10 Million From UAE Plane

Somali security officials said they have seized a large cache of money that arrived Sunday at Mogadishu airport from Abu… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.