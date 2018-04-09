Somalia: Two Car Bomb Explosions Kill 6, Wound Several in Mogadishu

At least six people are reported to have been killed, and several wounded in a pair of suicide car bombings in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital on Friday.

The first explosion occurred at an army checkpoint on the airport road leading to Mogadishu's Aden Abdulle International Airport, killing a bomber and injuring 2 soldiers.

The car bomb exploded shortly after it was stopped by the Intelligence soldiers manning the checkpoint, according to the eyewitnesses.

About an hour later, a 2nd car bomb went off at Seypiano area, near busy Benadir junction after soldiers stopped the vehicle, firing on it as it tried to pass through a checkpoint.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attacks.