6 April 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: U.S. Military Kills Three Al-Shabab Militants in Central Somalia

The United States military said Friday its special forces conducted an airstrike against al-Shabab terrorists in southern Somalia, killing three terrorists.

The U.S. Africa Command (Africom) said the Thursday afternoon airstrike which was conducted in cooperation with Somali government near Jilib in southern Somalia also destroyed a vehicle with a mounted heavy machine gun.

"We assess no civilians were killed in this airstrike," Africom said in a statement released following the latest strike in the Horn of Africa nation.

The latest U.S. strike comes amid heightened vigilance by Somalia's stabilization security unit forces who have launched operation targeting several parts of the Horn of Africa nation, in response to the increasing terror attacks in the country.

The extremists have recently increased their attacks against African Union and Somali forces especially in Mogadishu targeting their bases, hotels and other public places.

Africom said American forces will continue to use all authorized and appropriate measures to protect U.S. citizens and to disable terrorist threats.

"This includes partnering with AMISOM and Somali National Security Forces (SNSF) in combined counterterrorism operations and targeting terrorists, their training camps, and their safe havens throughout Somalia and the region," it added.

