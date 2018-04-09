6 April 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: 118 Undergoing NVTIExaminations

The Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Office of the Business Advisory Centre (BAC), with support from the Rural Enterprises Programme(REP)is facilitating the conduct of the National Vocational Training Institute NVTI Proficiency Examinations for 118 artisans.

These include dressmakers, hairdressers, carpenters and small engine mechanics. Examinations will also be carried out in Lathe turning and cookery.

According to Mr Isaac Oppong, Head of the Municipal Office of the BAC, successful artisans, made up of 22 males and 96 females, would receive the necessary certification in either proficiency 1 or 2 to enable them ply their various trades.

The candidates contributed a total of GHȻ19,232.80 towards the exercise with the REP providing the needed logistics.

The examinations, supervised by officials from the Ashanti regional office of the NVTI in Kumasi ends on the 12of this month.

Source: ISD (Daniel Oduro-Stewart)

