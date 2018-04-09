Ghana: MDCEs, Directors Sign Performance Contact

All the 27 Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs)and their respective Co-ordinating Directors from the Assemblies in the Brong Ahafo Region have signed a performance contract as part of measures by government to improve on the performance of public sector.

The performance contract is in line with the Local Government Service Act, 2016 (ACT 936) and developed comprehensive Performance Management System (PMS) of the Local Government Service (LGS) that is based on agreed Service Delivery Standards (SDS).

In a speech at the signing ceremony, the Regional Minister, Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, explained that the performance contract was to set the benchmark for the various Assemblies to give government value for money.

He said per Act 936, the Assemblies existed to perform deliberative, legislative and executive functions and had the primary responsibility of providing the essential services and infrastructure towards the overall development of their jurisdiction to improve the lives of people.

Regional Minister (middle) delivering his speech

He noted that the mandate of the Local Government Service called for the institution of the Performance Agreement Contract to improve the standard of performance of the very key personnel at the helm of affairs at the local level.

The Minister expressed regrets that no district in the Brong Ahafo region made it to the top 10 at the local government awards.

He, therefore, charged the MDCEs and their respective MDCDs to change the situation positively and entreated MDCEs/ MDCDs to make all requisite resources available to the Co-ordinating Directors to enable them meet their targets on timely basis.

The Minister said Co-ordinating Directors were expected to apply themselves to the terms of the contract by using all necessary human, financial, intellectual and logistical resources at their disposal to advance the cause of the Assemblies. "I wish to assure you that the Regional Co-ordinating Council (RCC) will exercise oversight responsibility to ensure the attainment of the targets that have been set, in order to give meaning to the whole exercise", he emphasized.

Dr Mrs Ama Kumi Richardson, Municipal Chief Executive for Sunyani and Dean of MDCEs for Brong Ahafo Region said the MDCEs in the Region were willing to do everything possible within their powers to collaborate with the Co-ordinating Directors and mobilize resources for the achievement of the aims and the objectives of the Performance Agreement Contract.

In a statement, Mr Kwaku Gyimah, Sunyani Municipal Co-ordinating Director and Dean of the Co-ordinating Directors, said they would work hard to mobilize resources to advance the cause of the Assemblies. "We are poised to deliver on the benchmark of the Performance Agreement Contract which is tied to the Functional Organizational Assessment Tool (FOAT),"he added.