Ghana to Reposition Herself With EU

press release

Ghana is to reposition her relations with the European Union (EU) on a basis that has a stronger potential for the country's development.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made this known when the EU Ambassador to Ghana, William Hana, bid him fare well at the Jubilee House after a three-year duty in the country.

President Akufo-Addo said 61 years after independence, Ghana still recorded deficits which he said, epitomized the kind of political and economic managers that the country had had in the recent past.

The President said the challenge and task of his Government was to find an economic antidote within the context of the country's democracy in order to address and overcome them.

He noted that the EU was familiar with the economic and social issues confronting Ghana and that he was encouraged by the support of the people of Ghana and the solidarity, friendship and co-operation the country had enjoyed from the European Union, adding that even during his term, economic relations between Ghana and the EU had grown even stronger.

Ghana, President Akufo-Addo said, had benefited greatly from the EU in terms of development funds, advice and immense institutional support of which Ghanaians were appreciative.

President Akufo-Addo commended Ambassador Hana for his determination to take bold but difficult decisions that ensured Ghana's democracy was entrenched, adding, "Your legacy will have to continue."

On his part, Ambassador Hana said the many visits by European leaders to Ghana was a mark of confidence that they reposed in President Akufo-Addo and his Government.

Ghana, Ambassador Hana said, had shown to the world that her democracy had grown, especially, after the 2016 Elections. He said the EU supported the establishment of the Special Prosecutor Office to fight corruption.

He said the relations between Ghana and the EU had grown even stronger under President Akufo-Addo and reaffirmed his commitment in facilitating and strengthening the existing ties between Ghana and the EU even when he left.

"I want to come back as a private citizen and not as a diplomatic personality," adding that he was saddened that he was leaving Ghana.