Liberia: National County Meet Reaches Quarterfinals

The 2017/2018 National County Sports Meet has reached the quarterfinals' stage with Grand Bassa and Grand Kru shockingly exiting the competition.

Eight counties, including Nimba, Bong, Montserrado, Margibi, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Sinoe and River Gee counties, have managed to book their ticket to Monrovia as quarter-finalists in the football category.

In Group I, after Nimba had earlier qualified due to its first two wins, Bong needed just a point to qualify, which they secured in their 0-0 draw against Nimba. Grand Gedeh defeated Lofa 2-1, but their four points were not enough to move them to the next stage. The kickball team of Nimba also qualified alongside the kickball team of Lofa County for the quarterfinals.

In Group II, Grand Bassa and Montserrado settled to a goalless draw that leveled their points at five apiece and were later joined by Margibi with the same five points; but it was Montserrado and Margibi that qualified based on the number of goals scored. Bassa only slotted home a goal in their first match and drew the rest of their game with goalless score lines while; the two group winners qualified with two goals apiece. In kickball, Grand Bassa and Margibi are the two counties that will be coming to Monrovia as group winners.

In Group III, Bomi and Cape Mount were the two group winners after Bomi won their final match against Gbarpolu 3-2. Gbarpolu needed to win with not less than a three-goal margin but were unlucky, while Bomi needed just a point. Both Bomi and Cape Mount kickball teams also advanced to the quarterfinals.

Finally, in Group IV, with just a point needed for Grand Kru to qualify, the River Gee boys could not afford missing out on their first win of the competition after narrowly defeating the Kru boys 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinals with four points as runners-up of the group. Sinoe County became the group winners following their 2-0 win against last edition runners-up, Maryland, to advance with six points to the quarterfinals.

However, Maryland and Grand Kru still have teams to cheer after both counties' girls teams qualified for the quarter-finals.

Football Quarter-finalists: Nimba, Bong, Montserrado, Margibi, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Sinoe and River Gee

Kickball Quarter-finalists: Nimba, Lofa, Grand Bassa, Margibi, Bomi, Cape Mount, Maryland and Grand Kru.