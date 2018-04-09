Gambia/Burkina Faso: Gambia Lady Scorpions Facing Burkina in Nations Cup Qualifier

It will be a litmus test affair for Gambia's women national team outfit where a tie with Burkina Faso awaits this Saturday in a first-leg qualifier game for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Scorpions have prepared for this tie with a friendly game against a robust opposition in Morocco losing 2-1.

Domestic league leading scorer Adama Tamba was Gambia's lone goal scorer. It will be interesting how the experienced centre-forward, who recently trialed in France, will lead the Scorpions in the weekend. The West African nation's only notable feat in the women's game has been qualification in the U-17 World Cup in Azerbaijan six years ago. They would be looking to add to that by sealing a place in the Nations Cup but which must begin with the jettisoning of Burkina whom they face for the second-leg on 10th April at the Bakau Independence Stadium.