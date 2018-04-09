9 April 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sonko's Daughter Steps Out Dressed in 'Money' During Birthday Bash

By Sylvania Ambani

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko last born daughter Sandra Mbuvi has excited the online community with pictures of her birthday party held over the weekend.

Sandra wore a sash and crown made of replicas of currency notes.

The pictures, shared by her big sister Saumu Mbuvi, show the birthday girl draped in a blue fitting gown holding a fan and a small basket covered in replicas of different denominations.

"Had so much fun at my sister's birthday, #partyoftheyear," captioned Saumu.

The lavish event attended by close friends and family comes only three weeks after the Mbuvi's splashed money for the celebration of Saumu's daughter first birthday celebration.

See the pictures below of Sandra's birthday.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

