Liberia: District 12 Residents to Benefit From U.S.$22 Million Steel Plant

Photo: Liberian Observer

Rep. Samah (L) being led on a guided tour of the construction site by Paul Sethi (R). Steel plant.

Over 1,000 Liberians, particularly those residing in Montserrado County Electoral District 12, are to benefit from a modern steel plant the Sethi Brothers Incorporated is constructing in the Chicken Soup Factory Community. When fully operational, the steel plant will be expected to provide job opportunities for some of the residents.

The steel production plant is being constructed by a Chinese construction company, Qinggle International Group Development Company Limited. It is valued at over US$22 million.

Sethi Brothers Limited Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Paul Sethi said when completed, the factory will provide jobs for over 1,000 Liberians who will be trained by experts from Ghana. The mass production of steel rods will eventually reduce price of the commodity on the local market.

According to Mr. Sethi, the plant is expected to be completed in the next three to four months, and will provide high-quality steel products and services to meet demand on the Liberian market and in the West African sub-region.

The factory will manufacture products such as square pipes, steel round pipes, reinforcement steel bars and angle steels.

"The construction of the factory is based on request the past Liberian government, then headed by Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, made to boost the country's industrial sector," Mr. Sethi said.

He then assured the residents that they will subsequently benefit from several other corporate social responsibilities, including the construction of a 1.4 km road at the cost of US$1.8 million, beginning at the main Somalia Drive corridor to the company's facility, as well as running water and the erection of first-class public toilets.

Meanwhile, district 12 Representative Dr. George Beyan Samah assured the residents of his unbending commitment to work with development partners and transform the district.

Rep. Samah said the development initiative the Sethi Brothers, Ltd., brought in the district is laudable, because it will ease the growing demand for employment by providing job opportunities for many residents, some of whom will also benefit from corporate social services the company will provide.

Samah reiterated how the priorities of his constituents remain atop of his agenda as he has commenced negotiating with partners.

He informed his constituents of ongoing negotiations with Garson Steel Company, to construct a state-of-the-art elementary and junior high school in the district.

Henry Wokolo, the community's chairperson, lauded Rep. Samah , the government and the Sethi Brothers management for the development initiative.

Wokolo promised to mobilize the residents to collectively work with the company so that the project can succeed.

"The fact that this factory is being constructed in our district means we will benefit immensely; therefore, we must take ownership of the project by working with the Sethi Brothers management to achieve the project's objective," Mr. Wokolo declared.