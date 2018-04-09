Sudan: Zaghawa Warn for Tribal Clashes in Eastern North Darfur

Kornoi — Zaghawa tribal leaders have called on the North Darfur authorities to halt the current settlement process in Kornoi in El Sareif Beni Hussein locality.

Eight Zaghawa Native Administration leaders, North Darfur MPs and members of the Zaghawa Shura Council, handed a memorandum to the Governor of North Darfur, Abdelwahid Yousef, on Friday.

They called on the state and federal governments "to intervene to immediately stop the aggression and the settlement" of Rizeigat tribesmen in the area of Zurug near Kornoi.

"The ongoing settlement process will definitely create strife among the people in the area," the Zaghawa leaders warned.

They said that a group of Mahariya tribesmen, a northern Rizeigat clan of camel herders, led by Juma Delgo, have earlier attempted to violently occupy Zaghawa hawakeer (traditionally owned lands) in the area.

Arbitration that took place after clashes in 1962, 1968, 1992, and 1994 "turned out in favour of the Zaghawa living in the area," the memo stated.