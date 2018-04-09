Sudan: Opposition Groups Call for Intifada

Khartoum — On the occasion of the commemoration of the April 1985 popular uprising in Sudan, opposition groups called on the Sudanese to take to the streets in protest against "the dire living situation" in the country.

In a statement on Friday, opposition groups and parties allied in the Broad National Front (BNF), chaired by Ali Mahmoud Hasanein, vowed to resist the regime headed by President Omar Al Bashir since 1989 "until it falls".

The statement said the Sudanese are looking for freedom, peace, and social justice, and urged them "to peacefully protest the dire situation in the country affecting all walks of life".

The BNF warned the political parties taking part in the Government of National Concord, led by Al Bashir's National Congress Party, for the consequences of "cooperating with a thoroughly corrupt regime that is impoverishing more and more people".

Last week, the Sudan Liberation Movement-Transitional Council (SLM-TC) as well called on the Sudanese "to immediately act and join the ranks of resistance".

El Hadi Idris Yahya, head of the Darfur rebel faction told Radio Dabanga that "Sudan is witnessing an unlimited decline in all aspects of life.

"Time has come to halt the fragmentation of the rest of the country and stop the ongoing killing and displacement by the Khartoum regime by a nationwide intifada," he said.

President ousted

In response to the deteriorating economic situation and the cooperation between the government of the then President Gaafar Numeiri and the Muslim Brothers led by Hasan El Turabi, anti-government demonstrations began in Sudan in March 1985. A general strike, organised by the National Alliance, a group of opposition parties, the following month paralysed the country. The Minister of Defence ousted Numeiri from power, after which freedoms were restored, and legal party activities resumed.

In the subsequent election, the head of the National Umma Party, El Mahdi became prime minister. His administration was characterised by political instability, indecisive leadership, party manipulations resulting in short-lived coalitions, and failure to reach a peaceful settlement in the south. On June 30, 1989, Lieutenant-General Omar Al Bashir seized power in a military coup.