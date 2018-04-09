The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) says it will spend a hefty $13 million towards constructing a two storey headquarters in Harare to cut on onerous rental costs and project itself as a professional energy regulator in line with global practice and standards.

The ground breaking ceremony is scheduled for this morning at Zera's impending new home in Mount Pleasant suburb, north of the capital city.

Zera says the project will create 2 000 jobs directly and indirectly.

The HQ will have capacity to accommodate 50 to 60 people and takes cognisance of the regulatory needs of Zimbabwe's energy sector when the economy, which is currently subdued, eventually recovers.

Energy and Power Development Minister Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo will be the guest of honour at today's ground breaking ceremony. Zera chief executive Gloria Magombo said the investment was worth the cause and would encourage investment in energy.

Eng Magombo said the project and budgeted cost had been approved by Government, but would not discuss the source of the funding.

She said the HQ will be a green building, a decision Zera took to set an example on the need for all stakeholders to take care of the environment.

"We need to build a green building that uses natural light and is energy efficient, a building which uses minimal light," she said.

She also said as a regulator, Zera needed a modern and decent home.

"Any institution, which operates as a statutory entity needs a proper place to operate from. It is a national institution which should have a place to operate from. Renting is worse than having an own building.

"At the end of the day, everyone needs a home. The building is going to accommodate our staff and it will be a two storey building," she said.

Engineer Magombo said the project was in line with global practice, even common closer home in South Africa and Zambia.