Sudan: International Cooperation Calls for Authentication of Voluntary Work

Khartoum — The Minister for International Cooperation, Idris Suleiman, has stressed the need to authenticate the voluntary work in the country, saying humanitarian and voluntary work is part and parcel of the Islamic heritage citing the wagf and its role in this domain.

The Minister has pointed out in his address before the Training Forum organized for the National Voluntary and Charity Organizations, organized by Sudanese Council of Voluntary Societies and Organizations in collaboration with Hamam Charity Organization for Peace, to the role played by Sudanese community in the various domains.

He said such charity and benevolent action extend all over the African continent

The minister urged for networking among the various Sudanese charity organizations and societies in one network, saying it was imperative to see a change from the humanitarian to development assistance.

He said focus should be made on the national priorities in economic development and to find livelihood programmes and projects for sustenance. He underlined the need for national ownership of any project so as to ensure sustainability of any project and service

The SCOVA president, Nassr Eddin Shulgami has meanwhile stressed the importance of training and commended the exchange of ideas and views during the training.

The secretary general of Hamam organization, Safie Salim commended the role played by the various bodies for the success of the training.