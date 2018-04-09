Liberia: President Weah Returns Home After Successful State Visit to Ivory Coast, Ghana

Monrovia, Liberia - President George Manneh Weah and entourage have returned home after a four-day successful State visit to Ivory Coast and Ghana.

Speaking to the press during his arrival at the Robert International Airport, President Weah termed the trip as "successful", as major developmental issues were discussed. "We went on a mission for the Liberian people and it was successful," the President said.

President Weah said the visit to Ivory Coast was to rekindle and strengthen the relationship that already exists between the two countries. "We spoke about a Joint Commission that would give us the opportunity to access agriculture and electricity," the Liberian President said. He added that "Liberia, being the oldest independent nation in Africa, can use Ivory Coast agriculture program as a case study to gain growth."

The issues of cross-border security and the need to enhance trade between both Liberia and Ivory Coast were discussed. President Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast expressed disquiet that enough has not been done to enhance trade between both countries. The Ivorian leader informed President Weah that agriculture and energy are the backbone of the Ivorian economy. He therefore offered his government's willingness to share expertise in these sectors with Liberia. He named Mali, Togo, Guinea, Ghana, and Burkina Faso as countries currently benefiting from Ivorian energy.

President Weah was taken on a guided tour by the Vice President of Ivory Coast, H.E. Daniel Kablan Duncan to the facilities of the Energy Production Company of Ivory Coast-CIPREL in an effort to see how best Liberia can benefit from that country's energy sector. Liberia currently has 80 megawatts of energy being produced by the Mt. Coffee Hydro, while the Ivorian energy Company is producing between 500-800 megawatts. While in the Ivory Coast, President Weah was gowned and named by traditional chiefs and elders. He was given the named "Poemay" meaning Star.

Meanwhile, in Ghana, the Liberian leader and his Ghanaian counterpart, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addospoke about the longstanding partnership between Ghana and Liberia; dating as far back as Ghanaian colonial rule and the need to further strengthen that bond. The Ghanaian leader pledged his government's support towards the security sector amid UNMIL departure from Liberia.

During his visits to both countries, the Liberian President had the opportunity to engage the press in separate press-stakeout where he outlined the challenges of his country.

A technical team is expected to return to Abidjan soon to sign a MOU aimed at benefiting from the surplus of energy being produced by Ivory Coast.