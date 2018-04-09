Tanzania: Police Releases 24 Chadema Supporters

Dar es Salaam — 24 supporters of opposition Chadema party were finally released on bail by police after spending three days behind bars.

The released supporters were arrested on 3rd April, 2018 at Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court when they came to watch proceedings of a case involving their party's top brass.

And on Monday, April 09, 2018, they were required to report at the Central Police Station, which they did.

They were also told to report again at the Central Police Station on Wednesday this week.

The 24 were arrested during the day (April 3) when the Chadema national chairman, Freeman Mbowe, Dr Vincent Mashinji (Secretary General), Mr John Mnyika (Deputy Secretary General for Mainland), Mr Salum Mwalimu (Deputy Secretary General for Zanzibar), Rev Peter Msigwa (MP for Iringa Urban) Ms Esther Matiko (MP for Tarime Urban) and the party's women wing chairperson and the legislator for Kawe, Ms Halima Mdee were granted bail.

The opposition party leaders stand charged of counts of sedition and raising discontent and ill-will for unlawful purposes.

The leaders were accused of staging unlawful demonstrations in the city during the run up to the 17 February, 2018 parliamentary by-election in Kinondoni that resulted into the death of the National Institute of Transport student Akwilina Akwilini when police fired bullets to disperse them.