Tunisia: Voluntary Blood Donation Falls Short of Expectations -Minister

"Voluntary blood donation in Tunisia falls short of expectations," Health Minister Imed Hammami Sunday said at an event held by the National Blood Transfusion Centre to observe the National Blood Donor Day (April 8).

The Minister stressed the need to encourage blood donation to secure sufficient stocks of usable blood.

"There is self-sufficiency though most blood donors make the move to save the life of a next of kin," said Hammami. Yet, blood donation needs to be regular and voluntary to avoid possible shortages.

Director-General of the National Blood Transfusion Centre Hmida Slama told TAP nearly 228,000 blood donations were made in 2017.

Under the standards set by the World Health Organisation, this level is "acceptable," Slama highlighted. The development of medicine yet requires more donations.

The centre distributes daily 220 to 280 packed red cells; if less than 300 daily donations are made, the centre's stocks are used.