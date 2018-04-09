Tunisia: Rally of Cultural Tourism in Mahdia, Circuit of Leisure and Discovery

The different regions of the governorate of Mahdia were marked by a rally that features racing bicycles as well as family cars as part of a tour of several archaeological sites and a series of innovative folklore shows.

According to the director of the Chorbane Youth House and the organiser of the event, Achraf Nasri, the rally circuit covered the regions of Chorbane, El Jem, Salakta, Echabba, Rejiche and the site of "Arab El Oyoun", in the delegation of Aouled Echamekh, passing through Borj El Othmani and Sekifa El Kahla, to end at the Phoenician port of the city of Mahdia.

According to Nasri, the rally aims to anchor the principles of strong and balanced leadership, as well as the respect of traffic signals, and the promotion of the cultural and civilisational heritage of the governorate regions, which is able to boost the regional tourism.

For his part, the regional delegate for cultural affairs in Mahdia, Abdelhafidh Ben Hassan, said that at the end of this event, organised in collaboration with the two youth and cultural affairs commissioners of Mahdia, the driver who respects the traffic rules will be honored.

"A large number of civil society organisations support this rally, paying tribute to a number of families of martyrs in the region, as well as eight of the National Guard martyrs, since the event coincides with the celebration of the Martyrs' Day, "he said.