9 April 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Somalia: Explosives Claim Hundreds of Lives in Somalia

By Saad Muse

Mogadishu — LANDMINES and bombs planted during decades of civil war have killed or injured no less than 1 400 Somalis over the past year.

These explosions are killing at least 75 children each year. Authorities revealed the casualties at the just-concluded International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

"Many more people are killed through these improvised explosive devices along Somalia's roads and across its cities," said Peter de Clercq, the United Nations Secretary-General's Deputy Special Representative for Somalia.

More than 900 people were killed and injured by the devastating improvised explosive devices (IED) explosion that occurred in the capital Mogadishu in October 2017.

De Clercq described it as one of the worst IED bombings to ever occur in Africa. The bombing was blamed on the Muslim al-Shabaab terror group.

Al-Shabaab is involved in a violent campaign to overthrow successive Somali governments, including the current administration of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.

Abdulkadir Abdulle Hooshow, Director General of the Somalia Explosive Management Authority (SEMA), called more donor support for mine disposal initiatives in the East African country.

He bemoaned insufficient investment and stakeholder coordination in efforts to dispose of landmines.

Somalia has developed a national mine action strategy to guide mine disposal programmes for the next three years.

