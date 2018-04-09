Zimbabwe: Hate Speech, Bullying Mar Zimbabwe Poll Preparations

Harare — INTIMIDATORY statements by a retired military commander and allegations of citizens forced to join the ruling party have cast doubt on prospects of credible elections in Zimbabwe.

The tensions besetting the divided opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) are also exacerbating matters ahead of the general polls scheduled for July.

Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP), a coalition of church-based and human rights organisations, lamented that Perence Shiri, the Agriculture and Lands Minister, who is retired Air Force Commander, described his ruling Zanu-PF as "a hyena capable of devouring its own children who dare abandon it for other parties."

"The statement not only intimidates citizens hoping to exercise their political rights in 'free, fair and credible elections' but curtails their right to freedom of association," the nong-overnmental organisation stated.

The military masterminded the ouster of longtime leader, Robert Mugabe, last November.

It has also been noted that citizens are being forced to buy Zanu-PF membership cards, which have long been associated with privilege to those who buy it.

Securing the card, under Mugabe's reign, guaranteed protection from harassment and access to benefits as food aid in the drought-prone country.

ZPP also decried power struggles ravaging the MDC following the death of its founding leader, Morgan Tsvangirayi, in February.

Party supporters have directed hate speech against Tsvangirayi's co-deputy, Thokozani Khupe, and others opposed to Nelson Chamisa, another joint deputy.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has nonetheless pledged commitment to free and free polls in a country notorious for bloody polls.