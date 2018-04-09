9 April 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Parliament Speaker 'Resigns' After Power Struggle

The speaker of the Lower House chamber of Somali parliament Mohamed Osman Jawari was reported to have resigned following weeks of a political crisis over motion against him.

The first deputy speaker of the house, Abdiweli Ibrahim Mudey has announced the resignation of Jawari on Monday morning on the eve of a session to vote on the motion.

The resignation came after an overnight meeting between the speaker and president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo at Villa Somalia where they discussed over the stand-off.

The speaker is yet to comment on the issue, but Mudey says Jawari will deliver a speech at the house next Wednesday, to officially declare his resignation.

Jawari who has been in office since 2012 has recently rejected calls by top government officials to resign after more than 100 MPs tabled a no-confidence motion against him.

