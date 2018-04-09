9 April 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: TY Danjuma: Army Set Up Panel of Enquiry On Alleged Personnel's Collusion With Bandits

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Erunke

Abuja — THE Nigerian Army has set up a panel of inquiry to probe allegations by some Nigerians that its personnel were colluding with Fulani herdsmen in the killing of natives in Taraba and Benue State.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.General Tukur Buratai, who inaugurated the committee in Abuja, Monday morning , at the Nigerian ArmyHeadquarters, said the Army under him was visibly disturbed at the allegations, especially coming from respected senior citizens of the country.

Buratai charged the committee, headed by Major General John Nimyel, rtd, to go all out to unravel all circumstances leading to the allegations, vowing that personnel of the service found to have compromised in their services to the country would not be spared.

The inauguration of the panel came barely three weeks after Danjuma, a former Chief of Army Staff, raised the alarm that an ethnic cleansing was being execution in the country especially Benue and Taraba States by Fulani militia in conniving with men of the Nigerian Armed Forces, asking the people to rise up and defend themselves.

Details coming... .

Nigeria

Eight Shot Dead At Drinking Spot in Plateau Village

No fewer than eight persons have been shot dead in Nding village, Fang district of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.