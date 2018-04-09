Nigeria: TY Danjuma: Army Set Up Panel of Enquiry On Alleged Personnel's Collusion With Bandits

Abuja — THE Nigerian Army has set up a panel of inquiry to probe allegations by some Nigerians that its personnel were colluding with Fulani herdsmen in the killing of natives in Taraba and Benue State.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.General Tukur Buratai, who inaugurated the committee in Abuja, Monday morning , at the Nigerian ArmyHeadquarters, said the Army under him was visibly disturbed at the allegations, especially coming from respected senior citizens of the country.

Buratai charged the committee, headed by Major General John Nimyel, rtd, to go all out to unravel all circumstances leading to the allegations, vowing that personnel of the service found to have compromised in their services to the country would not be spared.

The inauguration of the panel came barely three weeks after Danjuma, a former Chief of Army Staff, raised the alarm that an ethnic cleansing was being execution in the country especially Benue and Taraba States by Fulani militia in conniving with men of the Nigerian Armed Forces, asking the people to rise up and defend themselves.

Details coming... .