9 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Oyegun, Other APC Leaders Ineligible for Re-Election Unless... - Buhari

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Presidency Nigeria/Twitter
President Muhammadu Buhari
By Sani Tukur

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the current leadership of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) led by John Odigie-Oyegun is not eligible to seek re-election in the forthcoming congresses and national convention of the party.

Mr. Buhari, who spoke at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the APC at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Monday said based on the provision of Section 30 (1) (3), any officer currently serving and wants to seek re-election must resign their appointments 30 days before the election.

The president said based on that provision, the current National Working Committee (NWC) led by Mr. Oyegun and other officials across the states are not eligible to run.

He, however, said if they choose to seek re-election, they might be allowed through waiver.

Mr. Buhari said if the party wishes to grant such waiver, "a statement granting the waiver should be issued by the party immediately."

Details later...

More on This

PDP Condemns Endorsement of Buhari By Arewa Pastors

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described what it called "the recent stage-managed political endorsement of… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.