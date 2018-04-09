Ghana: Head of Local Government Service Meets Staff of Techiman North District

press release

The Head of the Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, and his team from the Local Government Service have paid a working visit to Techiman North District Assembly.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss, among other things, issues bordering staff of the Local Government Service in the district.

Welcoming participants to the meeting, Mr Peter Mensah, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Techiman North, shared some of the challenges facing the Assembly, namely the limited vehicles for the Assembly and lack of office accommodation, with the visiting team.

Mr Mensah was, however, quick to add that the Assembly Office Complex was almost ready for use and urged Dr Arthur to always have Techiman North in mind when it came to sharing of the national cake.

Mr Joseph K. B. Tang, District Co-ordinating Director (DCD), encouraged staff to freely express their concerns as he would not be in the position to answer any questions after the departure of the visiting officers.

In an address, Dr Arthur said the mandate of the Local Government Service was to build the capacity of staff to deliver results and that the purpose of their visit was to share the practices of professionalism to improve local Governance in Ghana.

Dr Arthur urged all staff to be punctual, take training programmes seriously and produce reports on workshops attended for future reference. He reminded them that DCEs and DCDs had recently signed performance contracts upon which they would be assessed.

He urged them to share the best practices among themselves to improve performance at their respective districts. Dr Arthur cautioned Finance and Revenue Units against revenue leakages and advised revenue collectors to be patriotic.

He also appealed to the Assemblies to improve on sanitation issues and make the districts free from filth.