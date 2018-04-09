8 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Emefiele Deploys New CBN Deputy Governors

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has assigned duties to the newly appointed deputy governors who assumed duty on March 28.

The acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Isaac Okoroafor, in a statement on Sunday said Aishah Ahmad was deployed to the Financial System Stability (FSS) Directorate, while Edward Adamu was assigned to Corporate Services.

Mr Emefiele also approved the deployment of Okwu Nnanna from the Financial System Stability (FSS) Directorate to the Economic Policy Directorate.

"Mr Adebayo Adelabu, however, retains his portfolio as Deputy Governor, Operations Directorate," Mr Okoroafor said.

According to Mr Okoroafor, the affected principal officers have since assumed their new duties.

NAN

Nigeria

Eight Shot Dead At Drinking Spot in Plateau Village

No fewer than eight persons have been shot dead in Nding village, Fang district of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.