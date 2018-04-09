Seychelles: Passionate Fans of Creative Cars Gather At Show in Seychelles

People who are passionate about cars in Seychelles had the opportunity to feast their eyes on the creative ways cars are modified in a show organised last weekend.

Nearly 100 car enthusiasts took part in the fourth edition of the event last Saturday that was organised by a local organisation 'Automoto Seychelles.

Vehicles of different brands, colours and sizes modified in various ways were on display at the NSC Hall Roche Caiman on the eastern side of the main island of Mahe.

The owner of Automoto, Jean-Francois Barallon, and also the promoter of the event, said that the criteria for participation are simply just having a passion and showing off your vehicle.

"It's about what they like most about their vehicles and the show offers the opportunity to display them with music and visuals among others," said Barallon.

He added that this year the show also attracted more motorbikes and quad bike owners.

Modified cars were not only on display in the show but there were also prizes in 25 categories.

The best overall prize went to Joddy Belle who was showing his Toyota KE70 Wagon.

In a noisy, smoky and thrilling atmosphere, children and adults could view the cars as the owners press on the accelerators to show off their nitrous oxide engines while music resonated on loudspeakers.

"It's a good show but I would have liked to see more modified sports cars," says Nigel Clarisse who came to view the event.

Another viewer, Jude Joseph, said, "It's a great atmosphere. I would have liked to see more cars but nevertheless, the old cars with good exterior maintenance, machinery modifications, kept the show alive. They were impressive."

Barallon said he values public acclaims and critics as this helps to make the show better next time.

"Before people would consider us as promoters of car racing but now they are starting to see it's not about racing, it's visual. Some cars in here will never be able to race, some are here to show off their music. It has to do with visual, personal passion and entertainment," said Barallon.

According to the organisers, which include Mervin Louis and Adner Barbe, putting up the car show took a lot of time and required many sponsors. The representatives of the sponsors were also present at the show promoting their new vehicles.

Going forward, Barallon said that Automoto wants to legalise car racing.

"Our discussions with the government for a designated location is very slow but Automoto is ready to work with the government to manage the area and we won't have the problem of public safety anymore," he said.