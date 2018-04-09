Nigeria: 150 Delegates Expected At Abuja International Election Conference

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the International Conference of Election Management Bodies (EMBs) in Africa and Southern Africa Development Community, says no fewer than 150 participants are expected at the conference scheduled for April 9 to April 11, in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement issued by Chinwe Ogbuka, Assistant Director of Publicity, at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday in Abuja.

It quoted Dr Adekunle Ogunmola, Chairman of the LOC and INEC National Commissioner, disclosing the figure.

Ogunmola said that more than 60 participants from African countries had already confirmed their participation at the conference, which was the first to be held in Nigeria.

He added that the President of ECOWAS Commission, Mr Jean Claude Kassi Brou, and Ambassadors of some of the participating countries were expected to attend a news briefing to herald the conference on Monday.

The LOC chairman said that all INEC national commissioners, Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and Directors would also participate in the three-day conference themed "Opportunities and Challenges in the Use of Technology in Elections".

Ogunmola added that registered political parties and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) were also expected to send one representative each to the conference.

He disclosed that the President of European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES), Ms Monica Frassoni, was also expected to attend the press conference which would hold simultaneously with registration of delegates.

"Equally scheduled to attend the Press Conference to be addressed by INEC Chairman, who is also President of ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, is the President of Electoral Commissions Forum (ECF) of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and Chairperson of Electoral Commission (EC) Namibia, Adv. Notemba Tjipueja."

Ogunmola disclosed that some delegates had already arrived Nigeria.

The LOC chairman assured the delegates of adequate security throughout their stay in Nigeria.

He added that INEC, in collaboration with the European Union Support for Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN), has concluded arrangements to provide maximum security for all delegates.