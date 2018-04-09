Western Sahara: Memorial Service Is Held to Honour Late Boukhari Ahmed

Shaheed Al-Hafed — A memorial service has been held at the President of the Republic to honour late martyr Sahrawi diplomat Ahmed Bukhari, who passed away on Tuesday after a long illness as he was carrying out his national duties as a Frente POLISARIO representative to the United Nations.

The memorial service was attended by the President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, along with the members of the National Secretariat of the Polisario Front, Government, Parliament, Constitutional Council, Advisory Council, General Staff of the People's Liberation Army, high executives, and the family of the deceased.

During the memorial service, Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Wali Akeik presented on behalf of the Saharawi government his condolences to the Saharawi people and to the family of the Martyr, who spoke about his good qualities, and his humility, stressing that Sahrawis will follow his path until victory and independence are achieved.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohamed-Salim Ould-Salek mentioned the salient stations in the life of the Martyr and the tasks entrusted to him on the diplomatic field, indicating that he was "an example of sincerity in work, humility and familiarity with the various legal and political aspects of the cause of his people."

As a representative of the Martyr's family, Ahmed Al-Ghilani thanked the Sahrawi and Algerian authorities for the attention and work they have done and for taking care of the Martyr until he was buried in his final resting place. "The amount of sympathy and condolences extended to the family by all the Saharawi people shows the greatness of this people who appreciate their loyal sons," he said.

The memorial ceremony was concluded with the handing over of the national flag that shrouded Martyr to his family by President of the Republic, Secretary-general of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, who delivered the concluding speech.