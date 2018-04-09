Tanzania: State Restricts Coffee Sale Through Cooperative Unions

Dodoma — COFFEE farmers have been restricted to sell their farm produce through the cooperative union system.

The Cooperatives Registrar, Mr Tito Haule told reporters here yesterday that all farmers will have to follow the new system, which require them to sell their coffee through the cooperative unions in their areas.

He was speaking after his meeting with members of Kagera Cooperative Union (KCU 1990) limited. The meeting with reporters aimed at clarifying on the prior payment to farmers as discussed during the meeting with KCU (1990) Limited leaders for the 2018/19 fiscal year.

Mr Haule said the directives have been given by the government, saying cashew nut growers are already selling their produce through the new system. "We are doing this basically to protect farmers and ensure that they are getting fair prices...legal measures will be taken against any person going against the instructions," he said.

Earlier, KCU (1990) Limited Board Chairman Onesmo Niyegila said with the new system, all coffee will be collected through cooperative union and taken to the auction in Moshi.

"In that case, there will be no single farmer who will be allowed to sell coffee contrary to the newly set system," he said, adding that KCU (1990) Limited leaders and other leaders have discussed various issues but mainly the focus was on payment of coffee farmers in Kagera region.

Kagera Co-operative Union (KCU) is a voluntary association of 125 primary cooperative societies, representing over 60,000 small farmers of mainly Robusta Coffee in Kagera region in the north west of Tanzania.

The union covers Bukoba, Muleba and Misenye districts, which cover about 15,000 square kilometres, characterised by traditional villages each with one or two primary societies.