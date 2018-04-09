9 April 2018

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for more enterprises in East China's Anhui province to invest in Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwean leader made the remarks was made during a two-day tour to the province, marking his first visit to Anhui as president since taking office last November.

Li Jinbin, Party chief of Anhui, and Li Guoying, governor of Anhui, met with Mnangagwa as well as Zimbabwean senior officials in charge of foreign affairs and international trade, environment, water conservancy and climate, finance and economic development, energy and power, transport and infrastructure, industry, trade and corporate development, information technology and internet security, and tourism.

The delegation also held talks with local companies including Anhui Foreign Economic Construction (Group) Co., an enterprise mainly engaged in international project contracting and overseas mineral resources development, and Anhui Agricultural Reclamation (Group) Co., which has already been in partnership with Zimbabwean counterparts.

Mnangagwa expressed his gratitude to Anhui for its warm reception and congratulated the province on its great economic and social achievements.

The president is optimistic about the prospect for cooperation between the two sides, saying there will be more investment opportunities as China and Zimbabwe has forged a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Well located, rich in natural resources and blessed with favorable weather conditions, Zimbabwe has enormous potential for growth in areas such as infrastructure, mining, agriculture and tourism.

Investors from Anhui province have made positive contributions to Zimbabwe's economic and social development, Mnangagwa said, adding that they are seen as envoys of China and Zimbabwe and as witnesses to their friendship.

Since last November, the Zimbabwean government has unveiled a package of measures to improve business environment and facilitate investment, according to the president.

During his visit, Mnangagwa welcomed more Anhui-based investors to Zimbabwe as part of efforts to push bilateral cooperation.

Huang Ping, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, and Zhou Xi'an, vice governor of Anhui province, accompanied the Zimbabwean delegation during the tour from April 4 to 5.

