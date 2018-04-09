9 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Journalist Paulo Jeremias Remains to Be Buried Monday

Luanda — The remains of the Angola Press agency (ANGOP) journalist, Paulo Jeremias, who passed away last Thursday, in Luanda, victim of a stroke, will be laid to rest this Monday morning in Santa Ana Cemetery, in the capital city.

Paulo Jeremias was born on 16 October, 1959, in the north-central Malanje Province.

He joined ANGOP in September 1985 and four years later he became sub-editor of the Sports News Desk of the National Newsroom.

He then went on to become editor of the Political Desk and before his passing he was advisor of ANGOP's board for the information area, a position he held until his death.

He is survived by his widow and four children.

