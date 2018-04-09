Angola: Writers Association Promotes Intensive Course On Literature Theory

Luanda — The Litteragris Circle of Literary and Linguistic Studies (CE3L) and the Association of Angolan Writers (UEA) will organise from 02 to 30 June, every Saturday afternoon, an intensive course on "Literature Theory".

A press note from the UEA, which has reached ANGOP in Luanda, states that the training programme was designed for students, writers and all those that love literature.

ANGOP has learnt that in the end of the programme, the participants will receive a certificate.

The organisers are also announcing that the enrolments in the course will be open throughout the month of May.