Nigeria: Quadri Joins Nigeria's Commonwealth Games' Table Tennis Squad

The arrival of Table Tennis whizkid, Aruna Quadri has boosted the morale of his teammates, as well as other Nigerian officials as the semifinal of team event strokes off.

In the absence of Quadri, Segun Toriola piloted the team to berth in the semifinals, which automatically guarantees a medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Toriola was overwhelmed yesterday when he said at the Games Village that they have been fortified by the arrival of Quadri.

"We're set to go in our events with the arrival of Quardri. His presence alone will ginger us not to talk of when he joins forces with us to play," Toriola said.

Also speaking yesterday, Coach Bello Nosiru said Nigeria was at a touching distance for a medal and was buoyed with the arrival of Aruna Quardri.

"We played so well without Quardri but now that he is around, we won't look back for our quest for gold in the Team event and the singles", Bello said. Quadri is the highest-ranking player competing at GC2018 and Nosiru is confident the 29-year-old will cope with the pressure at the event to make a podium finish.

Quadri will be joined by Nigerian teammates Bode Abiodun and Segun Toriola, Azeez Jamiu and Olajide Omotayo in the search for Commonwealth Games men's table tennis medals.