Tanzania: Premier Counsels Dar's Envoys to Kigali, Moscow

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has ordered all Tanzanian ambassadors abroad to annually make self assessment of their contribution to the country's development.

He was speaking in his office in Dodoma over the weekend when he met the Ambassadors of Tanzania to Rwanda and Russia, Ernest Mangu and Simon Mumwi, respectively.

The Premier reminded the envoys to use their positions well by promoting Tanzania investment opportunities, challenging them to invite investors in various areas, including tourism sector.

He said Tanzania has many tourists' attractions, including national parks and that the country's representatives should play an effective role to promote them outside the country.enough brochures and other documents that will help them in marketing and giving clear clarifications on tourism attractions available in the country.

"I would like to advise you to carry enough documents that will help you to promote tourist attractions in the country, this will help you and the nation to increase the number of tourists in the country," said the premier.

He added that apart from promoting tourism, the envoys should also invite investors in various areas for investment, citing mining and industrial sectors. He also challenged them to search for export markets to where Tanzanian investors and entrepreneurs can sell their products.

"Go and learn from our fellows out there, learn the techniques they are using to help improve our sectors back home, advise us on how to improve our productions...learning is good, do not hesitate to seek knowledge in the foreign land," he said.

Mr Majaliwa (pictured) ordered the new ambassadors to ensure that they unite all Tanzanians living in the countries they have been posted and encourage them to participate in building the economy back home.

He said Tanzanians living abroad must be told to adhere to the law of the land in the respective countries.

"Please tell Tanzanians out there to adhere to the laws and remember to build Tanzania economy," he said. The premier further asked the envoys to trim administrative costs in their ambassadorial offices and avoid spending public funds unnecessarily.

"You should also protect the national interest especially on economic issues," he said.

The two ambassadors promised to work on the premier's advice and directives to strengthen relationship between Tanzanians and the countries they are going to work in.