Ghana: Youth Urged to Embrace PFJ for Better Livelihoods

Sandema — The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Builsa North in the Upper East Region, David Amoabil Afoko, has urged unemployed youth in the area to embrace the government's agricultural revolutionary programme dubbed, 'Planting for Food and Jobs' to better their livelihoods.

The DCE, who stressed that government existed for the general well-being of every Ghanaian, urged the youth to bury their political differences and embark upon serious faming to enhance their standard of living as well as promote food security in the country.

The DCE said, to make farming lucrative for farmers, the government had subsidised fertiliser and seed maize for people to go into maize production to ensure high yields and returns.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times in Sandema on Friday, Mr. Afoko said the development of the country required the contributions of all Ghanaians and noted that it was against this background that the provision and implementation of development projects at both the local and the national levels must not be politicised as they were meant to move the nation forward.

In another development the DCE noted that for any assembly to match its performance with development, growth and expectations of its people, it must dramatically increase its fiscal depth without incurring costly recurring overheads.

The DCE who indicated that accelerated development of any district assembly rested on adequate revenue mobilisation noted that it was also linked to social well-being, poverty reduction, economic development," he stressed.

The DCE said the assembly was embarking on series of sensitisation programmes to educate the citizens to pay their taxes to promote the acceleration of growth of the district.