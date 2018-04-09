Ghana: National Security Takes Over Probe Into Australia Visa Scandal

National Security is to probe the deportation of some 50 Ghanaians from Australia in connection with the 21st Commonwealth Games ongoing in that country.

This was after the Ministry of Youth and Sports referred the matter to the investigative body to unravel how the "undeserving persons" got visas to that country when they were "in no way" connected to the games.

"The Ministry believes the National Security has the capacity to unravel the truth surrounding the unpleasant situation Ghana finds herself among the comity of sporting nations." A statement issued by Isaac Asiamah, sector minister said.

It was reported last week that about 50 supposed Ghanaian journalists were being deported from Australia ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games scheduled to begin in that country on April 4, 2018.

This was reportedly because the Australian authorities were not convinced about their mission in that country as many of them, though with genuine visas, did not have the recommended equipment for the coverage of such a sporting event.

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on Wednesday distanced its membership from this embarrassing incident, and called for a probe to redeem the dented image of the profession.

The Australian High Commission in Ghana, in a statement on Thursday confirmed the deportation saying the Australian Border Force (ABF) cancelled the visas of scores of travellers from other countries who posed as journalists, athletes or officials.

According to reports, the first batch of deportees arrived in the country on April 3 with some of them disclosing that their journey was facilitated by the officials of the Ghana Olympics Committee after they paid various sums of money.

Two genuine Kumasi-based journalists told Accra-based Joy news that they were deported by the virtue of the fact that they were on the same flight with the purported journalists.

Meanwhile, two officials on the GOC; Hussein Addy and Christine Ashley, who are currently in Australia, would have questions to answer when they return as they have been suspended.

They are reportedly involvement in the acquisition of visas by some deportees who have come clean that they were not journalists though their accreditations said so.