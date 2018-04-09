9 April 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: NWL - Sea Lions Upset Immigration

Tagged:

Related Topics

Immigration Ladies suffered a 1-0 defeat to Sea Lions in the first week of the Southern sector FreshPak National Women's League (NWL) on Saturday at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.

It was a revenge for their loss to the ladies from the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

The only goal of the game was scored by Elizabeth Owusua in the 40th minute with a header from close range.

Immigration's goalkeeper, Patricia Mantey stretched to make a save but failed.

Ironically, it was the Immigration ladies that had the better of the dominance and dictated the pace of the game before seeing an attempt on goal ruled out for offside by referee Comfort Atiadey.

Later, the Elmina ladies took control of the game and made it difficult for their host to maintain their rhythm thereby creating a few chances, some of which were missed by Gifty Appiah.

Immigration was stronger in the second half but Rumanatu Tahiru squandered the three major chances that fell her way.

Results in full

Southern sector

Immigration Ladies 0-1 Sea Lions

Police Ladies 2-0 Soccer Intellectuals

Lady Strikers 1-1 Samaria Ladies

Hasaacas Ladies 1-0 Halifax

Northern Sector

Ampem Darkoa 2-0 K'si Sports Academy

Supreme Ladies 1-3 Northern Ladies FC

Ashtown Ladies 0-4 Prisons Ladies

Pearl Pia Ladies 3-2 Fabulous Ladies

Ghana

'Help Liberia to Succeed,' Weah Appeals to Ghana's Akufo-Addo

President George Weah has appealed to President Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians to help Liberia to progress and succeed,… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.