Ghana: Yara Ghana Launches Channel Partner Programme

Yara Ghana Limited, a leading importer and supplier of fertilisers in Ghana has launched its Channel Partner programme aimed at supporting and providing incentives to its stakeholders.

Mr. Danquah Addo-Yobo Managing Director of Yara Ghana, speaking at the launch at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region said the Channel Partner Programme is a unique programme initiated by the company to provide a number of incentives and support to its key distribution and retail partners in order to help them deliver value added service and the Yara quality fertilisers to farmers.

"We believe ourdistributors and retailers are partners and as a partnership, the Channel Partner programme outlines a set of objectives and expectations for both parties to aim at. The achievements of these objectives come with agreed rewards and incentives." Some customers have been selected onto the maiden programme, which is expected to grow in the years ahead. The programme has been dubbed, 'Partnering for Growth,' he said.

Through the Channel Partner programme, he said Yara Ghana would create strategic alignments that would support the delivery of Yara Crop Nutrition solutions to farmers, foster long term relationships while growing the businesses in the distribution chain and the farmer's productivity and profitability.

As part of the Channel Partner programme, Yara will provide close technical and commercial support as well as value selling training for the distribution networks of its key partners.

This is key in ensuring that the distribution and retail network is aligned withYara's farmer centric approach that is focused on farmers - improving the yield and profitability of farmers.

"Yara does not just sell fertilisers but delivers solutions to the farmer.Our farmer centric approach therefore helps us to identify farmer needs and offer differentiated solutions to the farmer, that can grow their productivity and profitability. This essentially means being close and interactive with the farmer in order to identify their needs," the Managing Director further explained.

The launch programme included workshop sessions that were very engaging and insightful to support the programme to be a success. A dinner was held later in the day where certificates of membership were presented to the maiden partners on the Channel Partner Programme.

At the launch were key distributors of the company and the Africa Regional Marketing Director of Yara, showing a strong Africa regional support for the programme in Ghana.