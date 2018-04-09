Ghana: VR Minister Joins Chiefs, People of Likpe to Celebrate Lekoryi Festival

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, has assured the chiefs and people of Likpe of government's commitment to addressing infrastructural challenges facing the traditional area.

He said in spite of the present limited resources at the disposal of government, the area has huge potentials which need to be harnessed and developed.

Dr. Archibald Letsa who was the guest of honour made the pledge at the 2018 Lekoryi Festival of the chiefs and people of Likpe traditional area.

The Lekoryi Festival has its roots in the general desire of kinsmen to stay united with a common purpose of bringing development to the area.

According to the minister, he was impressed that the traditional authorities in Likpe have made project initiation as one of their main goals during the celebration.

"It has therefore become very necessary that all stakeholders participate in the development process by contributing their quota so that in the long term, the collective contributions of all would lead to a huge improvement in the standard of living of our people," he noted.

Dr. Letsa said government appreciates the contributions of all stakeholders in the development of the nation, hence had put in place multifaceted and prudent policies and programmes to promote the development of the agricultural, industrial and other sectors of the country's economy.

He urged the people of Likpe to continue to pursue the path of unity and brotherly love so that, together they can achieve their noble dream of developing the region through agriculture, industrialisation and other economic ventures.

Otekple Nana Soglo Alloh IV, Paramount Chief of Likpe traditional area, in his address, said the area had infrastructural deficit especially the abandonment of the cocoa road projects and the upgrading of the health centre into a polyclinic.

He said the people have paid their due and it was time to reap their due in the form of infrastructural development, adding that was the only dividend they could lay claim as a result of the investment support, loyalty and confidence given to government over the years.

Nana Alloh stated further that GHȻ2.5 million had been estimated for the extension of water to communities in the area, but resources are limited.

"As much as the community has tried to raise the money for the project he realised that the completion of the project is beyond them and need the support of the government," he said.

In his welcome address, Professor Anthony Aboagye, Chairman, Lekoryi Committee called on all citizens to come together to highlight Likpe as major tourism destination to attract more tourists to the area.