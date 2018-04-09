Ghana: Police Grab 14 Illegal Drug Peddlers in Accra

Some of the drug peddles arrested by the FDA officials Photo Seth Osabukle A total of 14 suspected illegal drug peddlers, including a woman, were arrested by the police in a swoop in Accra yesterday.

The suspects are in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

The exercise was organised by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in collaboration with the Pharmacy Council and personnel from the Ghana Police Service.

The exercise, which started at 11:30am, was conducted at Achimota, Dome, Kwame Nkrumah Circle and Kissema, all suburbs of Accra, sought to clamp down on the sale of unregistered drugs, and drugs retrieved included Tramadol, aphrodisiac, and herbal concoction.

The Head of Drug Market Surveillance of the FDA, Mr Vigil Prah-Ashun, who briefed told journalists in Accra, after the exercise, said activities of the illegal drug peddlers posed danger to the public health safety, which needed to be addressed.

He said the seized drugs were not registered and exposed the users to danger, adding that "One has to get a chemical license before he or she can sell drugs to the consuming public."

Mr Prah-Ashun said the drugs would be sent to the laboratory for analyses, and gave the assurance that the exercise would be sustained to prevent traders from engaging in such activities.

He urged the public to purchase drugs from accredited pharmacy and medical facilities to ensure safety.

Mr Prah-Ashun also appealed to the public to provide information on traders who peddle drugs illegally to the FDA, to ensure that consumers were protected.