Ghana: Hor for C'wealth 100 Final

Ghanaian female sprinter, Hor Halutie, has qualified for today's women's 100 meter final at the on-going Commonwealth Games.

The 19-year old, who hails from the Upper East region, crossed the finish line in 11.46 secs and advanced as one of the two fastest losers in the semi final.

She is a former student of T.I. Ahmaddiya Secondary School in Kumasi.

Meanwhile, her compatriots, Gemma Acheampong and Flings Owusu Agyapong, both could not go beyond the semi-finals, both finishing sixth.

The women's 100meter final is slated for today at 11:50am.