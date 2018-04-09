9 April 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Trader Remanded for Attempted Robbery

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Castro Zangina-Tong

Michael K. Afrane, trader and resident of Chorkor, a suburb of Accra, was remanded in police custody by the Accra Circuit Court "One" yesterday on two charges of attempted robbery and assault.

The accused pleaded not guilty and would appear again on April 19, 2018.

Afrane allegedly entered a shop at Korle-Bu opposite the Medical School on March 31, 2018, at about 11am, under the pretext of withdrawing money from his mobile money wallet, but pushed the store-keeper, Ms. Eunice Asante, and used a napkin to tie her, when she fell.

And as the victim struggled to free herself from his grips, Michael became "wild," bit the left hand and left cheek of Eunice and subjected her to severe beatings in a bid to weaken her.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Victor Dosoo told the court presided by Mr. Aboagye Tandoh, that the victim shouted for help, and two people (now witnesses) appeared at the scene, and saw the accused holding Eunice Asante's neck while she was on the ground.

Ghana

'Help Liberia to Succeed,' Weah Appeals to Ghana's Akufo-Addo

President George Weah has appealed to President Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians to help Liberia to progress and succeed,… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.