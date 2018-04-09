Ghana: Trader Remanded for Attempted Robbery

Michael K. Afrane, trader and resident of Chorkor, a suburb of Accra, was remanded in police custody by the Accra Circuit Court "One" yesterday on two charges of attempted robbery and assault.

The accused pleaded not guilty and would appear again on April 19, 2018.

Afrane allegedly entered a shop at Korle-Bu opposite the Medical School on March 31, 2018, at about 11am, under the pretext of withdrawing money from his mobile money wallet, but pushed the store-keeper, Ms. Eunice Asante, and used a napkin to tie her, when she fell.

And as the victim struggled to free herself from his grips, Michael became "wild," bit the left hand and left cheek of Eunice and subjected her to severe beatings in a bid to weaken her.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Victor Dosoo told the court presided by Mr. Aboagye Tandoh, that the victim shouted for help, and two people (now witnesses) appeared at the scene, and saw the accused holding Eunice Asante's neck while she was on the ground.