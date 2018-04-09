Kenya: Amina Mohamed Meets Varsity Council Chiefs Over Lecturers' Strike

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has convened a meeting of council chairmen of all the 31 public universities and colleges on Monday to find a solution to the lecturers' strike.

In a letter signed by University Education Principal Secretary Japhet Ntiba, the CS said the meeting will discuss the best way to handle the job boycott, which has crippled learning in some universities.

"The strike has persisted even after a court order that the strike is unprotected," said Prof Ntiba.

He said the meeting, scheduled at 2pm, will seek the best way to restore normalcy at the institutions.

The meeting comes just two days after the Inter Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) asked VCs to discipline staff who do not report back to work on Monday, including firing.