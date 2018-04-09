Rumphi — Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) Friday handed over a 200 capacity classroom block it constructed at Rumphi Secondary School to the tune of K 42 million as part of its corporate social responsibility.

NRWB's Chairperson, Reverend Howard Matiya Nkhoma handover the classroom block Sunday at the school.

He said the board felt it necessary to fund the construction of the classroom block as one way of giving it back to the community.

"As an organization in business of supplying water to communities within this region, we felt the construction of this classroom block will be best way of acknowledging contribution our consumers here have made to the success of our organization," Nkhoma explained.

He pointed out that such initiatives play important role in their business of portable water supply as they represent a tangible reflection in achieving the goals of the organization.

The Chairperson said the initiative compliments government's efforts in the provision of quality education to groom productive citizens in the country.

"We understands that this country needs more skilled labour and this classroom block will provide conducive learning environment and assist to produce qualified engineers, accountants and architects who will even work for NRWB," he said.

The school's head teacher, McPhin Mzumara hailed NRWB for the classroom block saying it was timely.

"There was congestion in our classes; for example, over 50 students would be crowded in a single classroom. But now we will have enough space for our students to learn comfortably," Mzumara said.

He appealed to other stakeholders to emulate NRWB's gesture and assist solve other challenges the school is facing.

"There is need for hostels because the enrollment is high. We need a big multipurpose hall, teacher's houses, sanitary facilities and a fence for security purposes," Mzumara pointed out..

The classroom block is the only secondary school classroom block in the entire district with a ceiling and NRWB has furnished it with 200 desks as well as four teacher's executive chairs and office desks.

Opened in 1965 with an enrollment of 200 students, the school now has 650 learners with only nine teacher's houses against 25 teachers.