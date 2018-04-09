9 April 2018

Malawi: Jubilee University Teams Up With Malawi Hip Hop Artist Fredokiss

Newly-established tertiary education institution in Lilongwe, Jubilee University, has partnered renowned local hip hop artist Fredokiss by awarding a scholarship to a needy student through the artist's initiative.

Fredokiss, born Penjani Kalua, is running a scholarship initiative meant to support needy young people struggling to access tertiary education in the country.

Jubilee University vice-chancellor Ida Mbendera said the university is impressed with the innovation and determination that the artist has shown in calling on Malawians to help young people to access tertiary education

She said: "We have always had an interest in the youth and their education. We believe that for a community, society and nation to develop and change for the better, it requires educated and ethical people.

"For us, education is not just about the qualifications but as the vice president, Saulos Chilima said at the commemoration of our founder, it is about character and ability to utilise what we gain from our education."

Mbendera said Jubilee University believes in giving opportunities to many people and the youth in particular to access quality education; hence, the support to Fredokiss's initiative.

"As Jubilee University, we believe that we are giving opportunities to some of the many people who are unable to access tertiary education, though they are eligible," she said.

Fredokiss thanked the university for coming forward to support the initiative.

"Jubilee University is taking a human approach to its business. What caught my attention is the bridging course which is a unique offer that a lot of people both young and old would benefit from," he said.

Fredokiss added: "As a graduate of the University of Malawi, I can't emphasise enough the importance that quality tertiary education has played in my life and the business approach to my music. Through the Fredokiss scholarship, I will identify one student to take up a scholarship that will be provided by the Maxon Mbendera Scholarship Fund at the university," he said.

Jubilee University is the brainchild of the late Maxon Mbendera whose wish was to take part in the provision of higher education to the youth and older Malawians who did not have the opportunity in their younger days.

Maxon Mbendera was a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal. He was also serving as Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson at the time of his death on August 18 2016.

