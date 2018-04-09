Malawi: Chikwawa Green Eagles Players Fined for Assault

Chikwawa — Chikwawa Second Grade Magistrate's Court has ordered four players for Mpokonyola Green Eagles to pay a fine of K40, 000 each or in default serve 12 months in jail for assaulting an assistant coach and two players for their rival Mpokonyola Young Strikers.

Second Grade Magistrate, Joram Zebron handed the sentence on Friday barely a day after he slapped Mpokonyola Green Eagles supporter, Sinalesi Mkamwa, to pay a fine of K30, 000 for inciting violence.

The four players, namely Kalonga Luwani, Bendro Scova, Samson Duncan and Maloya Luwani, were arrested in February and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, contrary to section 254 of the penal code.

The five denied the charge and pleaded not guilty which prompted the state to parade five witnesses. However, they were subsequently found with a case to answer.

Chikwawa Police Prosecutor, Sergeant George Hussein asked the court to mete out a stiff penalty on the accused despite being their first time to commit such offence.

He said the accused players had demonstrated they did not have a sportsman spirit by barring others from using the pitch which belonged to the community.

"Your worship, be mindful of the fact that one complainant, Masautso Kamiza, who is an assistant coach, had his finger dislocated and developed a deformity. So, your worship, you may wish to take those facts into consideration when pronouncing the verdict," Hussein said.

In mitigation, the first and the second accused Kalonga Luwani and Scova pleaded for leniency, saying they were bread-winners for their families.

However, the third accused asked the court to be lenient when passing sentence on grounds that he had an elderly mother and unemployed sister to look after.

Maloya Luwani, the fourth accused, asked the court for a non custodial sentence since he was a student and need to further his education.

Passing sentence, Magistrate Zebron concurred with the state and further reminded the accused that every person has a right to participate in any public activity, hence denying Mpokonyola Young Strikers access to the field of play was tantamount to violating their rights.

He ordered the four to pay a fine of K40, 000 each as a measure of deterrent, pointing out that K70, 000 from the total sum would be channeled to the victims as compensation.

Kalonga, 31, Scova, 34, Maloya Luwani, 20 and Duncan, 19, all come from Mpokonyola Village in the area of Traditional Authority Katunga in Chikwawa.