Botswana: Masisi Visits Namibia, Zimbabwe

Gaborone — President Mokgweetsi Masisi left for Nambia this morning (April 9) to meet with his counterpart Dr Hage Geingob.

This is Mr Masisi's first international visit as President of Botswana following his innauguration on Apil 1.

A press release from the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation says the working visit will serve to further strengthen bilateral relations and friendship between Botswana and Namibia.

The statement further says the President will on the same day pay a working visit to Zimbabwe to meet with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The working visit will serve to deepen and broaden the scope of bilateral cooperation between Botswana and Zimbabwe.

He is accompanied on both visits by Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Mr Vincent Seretse and Minister of Transport and Communications, Mr Kitso Mokaila.

The President and his entourage are expected back home later today.

Source : Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation