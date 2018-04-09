Tunisia: Windmill Collapses in El Haouaria Due to Heavy Winds

Heavy winds on Sunday caused the fall of a wind turbine set up in the Sidi Daoud wind farm in the El Haouaria delegation (Nabeul governorate).

The 46-metre high windmill collapsed without causing damages, El Haouaria Deleagte Najah Nouri told TAP.

According to engineers of the Sidi Daoud wind power plant "the winds that swept through the region caused the windmill's fall."

The technical staff rushed to the scene and took the necessary technical and preventive measures. The windmill had been dismantled, he added.

The Sidi Daoud wind power plant has some 70 32-, 46--and 61-metre windmills set up since 2000 and generates up to 54-megawatt in electricity.