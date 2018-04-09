9 April 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Pope Tawadros II Welcomes Al Azhar Grand Imam

Tagged:

Related Topics

Grand Imam of Al Azhar Dr Ahmed el Tayyeb asserted the need to protect our youth, Muslims and Christians, from incoming destructive thought.

During a visit on Sunday 8/4/2018 to the Coptic Orthodox Cathedral in Abbasseya district, Cairo, to express greetings to Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria and Patriarch of St. Mark Diocese on the Easter, Dr Tayyeb expressed belief that all Egyptians face the same challenges.

He stressed the need to respect faith of others, pointing out that there is a difference between respecting faith of others and believing in it.

Pope Tawadros II welcomed the Grand Imam, who was accompanied by Mufti of Egypt Dr Shawqi Allam and Awqaf Minister Dr Mokhtar Gomaa, saying the Resurrection of Jesus Christ represents hope and aspiration in the life of Man. The family should encourage its children to seek success and progress in all fields, he added.

"We feel your love and this is your home," he said.

Egypt celebrates Sham el Nessim (palm of the spring) on Monday, which is a Pharahonic feast where all Egyptians share a festive atmosphere and enjoy good food with joy, he added.

Egypt

Local Development Minister Follows Up Sham El Nessim Preparations

Local Development Minister Abu Bakr el-Gendi said on Sunday 8/4/2018 he is following up measures taken in all… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.