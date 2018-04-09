Egypt: Pope Tawadros II Welcomes Al Azhar Grand Imam

Grand Imam of Al Azhar Dr Ahmed el Tayyeb asserted the need to protect our youth, Muslims and Christians, from incoming destructive thought.

During a visit on Sunday 8/4/2018 to the Coptic Orthodox Cathedral in Abbasseya district, Cairo, to express greetings to Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria and Patriarch of St. Mark Diocese on the Easter, Dr Tayyeb expressed belief that all Egyptians face the same challenges.

He stressed the need to respect faith of others, pointing out that there is a difference between respecting faith of others and believing in it.

Pope Tawadros II welcomed the Grand Imam, who was accompanied by Mufti of Egypt Dr Shawqi Allam and Awqaf Minister Dr Mokhtar Gomaa, saying the Resurrection of Jesus Christ represents hope and aspiration in the life of Man. The family should encourage its children to seek success and progress in all fields, he added.

"We feel your love and this is your home," he said.

Egypt celebrates Sham el Nessim (palm of the spring) on Monday, which is a Pharahonic feast where all Egyptians share a festive atmosphere and enjoy good food with joy, he added.